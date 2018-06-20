South Africa: As Security Companies and Guards Face Off, a Wave of Crime Hits Cash Vans

analysis

Less than a month after police bosses declared their preparedness to tackle cash-in-transit robbers, attacks on CIT vehicles continue as industry players challenge claims they are not doing enough to ensure the safety of drivers.

On Monday ,Cape Town police confirmed that at about 8am, there was a cash-in-transit robbery on Jakes Gerwel Drive before the Philippi turn-off. Police said the vehicle was attacked by suspects using explosives. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Speaking during the CIT sector march in Johannesburg last week, Mdumiseni Mabaso, General Secretary of the Motor Transport Workers Union, said 159 robberies had occurred within the first six months of 2018.

The march was staged to call for an end to the killings of cash-in-transit guards during robberies...