Namibia: Shack Dwellers Make Strides in Housing Provision

The Shack Dwellers Federation of Namibia (SDFN) continues to change the lives of its members by providing housing, one brick at a time, with 4 800 houses having been constructed under the programme as at December 2017.

Not only do would-be home owners contribute to the design of their new homes, but they actively participate in the actual construction, which creates a virtual lifelong sentimental bond with their houses.

The federation services land with equipment it hires, and builds affordable houses for low-income groups in informal settlements countrywide.

SDFN members mould their own bricks in order to cut costs, and through its self-help process, the federation provides capacity building to its members in areas of bricklaying and the laying of water and sewerage pipes to enable them to work on their own houses.

The programme has made remarkable strides since its inception in 2001, cementing its footprint in the housing provision sector, and successfully integrating low-income earners into the mainstream of the economy. It caters for some 23 423 members who belong to various savings groups across the country.

The SDFN encourages communities living in shacks, rented rooms and those without accommodation to form savings groups in order to improve their living conditions.

Members contribute nominal amounts ranging from N$300 to N$1 000 a month, depending on affordability.

Today, the federation has 751 savings groups, which had saved over N$25 million by the end of 2017. Community savings have been used to secure land and to leverage additional government contributions, enabling the groups to acquire land for about 6 230 families so far.

The Namibia Housing Action Group (NHAG) supports the federation.

Heinrich Amushila, NHAG co-director told Nampa recently that the commitment of members across the entire network of savings groups has placed the SDFN above the rest in successfully housing Namibia.

He said since the construction of the federation's first house in 2005, the members have not looked back, and continued saving towards their goal of building their own formal dwellings.

"The members have shown commitment, and used the power of teamwork to advance their quest of becoming home owners. It is such dedication and perseverance that has made the programme what it is today," he stated.

Otjinene in the Omaheke region is the latest beneficiary of the programme, as 47 residents became proud home owners a few weeks ago.

This brings the number of houses constructed under the programme in the Omaheke region alone to 412, with the bulk constructed at Otjinene (202).

The design is simple - a one-bedroom unit with a bathroom and open-plan kitchen. Such simplicity of design, however, does not reduce the value of the house to those becoming owners, as many rate the programme highly.

More Otjinene residents are set to soon become home owners following the launch of the construction of new dwellings.

Fourteen new houses will be constructed here in response to the shortage of affordable dwelling units for low-income earners, and the new units are expected to be completed within the next three months.

Deputy urban and rural development minister Derek Klazen said at the groundbreaking ceremony that construction should not exceed the envisaged period of three months, as the need for housing is urgent.

"We have a backlog of about 200 000 in housing provision as a government, and this figure grows by 4 000 people every year. The need is urgent, and we highly value the work of the SDFN," he noted.

Standard Bank Namibia, a partner of the SDFN over the past 12 years, last year contributed N$2 million to the federation's activities.

The funds were sourced through the bank's national Buy-a-Brick campaign.

Magreth Mengo, Standard Bank's head of marketing, told the Otjinene community at the event that the bank will continue supporting the initiative.

"We want people to restore their dignity by becoming home owners. We want them to be at the same level as any other Namibian, and have a comfortable place to call home," she said.

The Buy-A-Brick project raises funds for the SDFN by selling token bricks in the form of erasers for N$5 each.

In this way, Standard Bank hopes to mobilise the private sector and the public in raising funds required by the federation to build affordable houses for the disadvantaged.

As Amushila puts it, there is no stopping the activities of the SDFN as more houses are on the cards at various towns and settlements across the country.

- Nampa