South Africa: ANC Expresses 'Deepest' Condolences to Family of Its Murdered MP

The office of the ANC chief whip has expressed its "deepest" condolences to the family of murdered member of Parliament Sibusiso Radebe.

Radebe was shot and killed during an attempted hijacking in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.

"May they find solace in the knowledge that we painfully share their loss and thank them for having borrowed the ANC and the country this incomparable servant of our people," Jackson Mthembu's spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said in a statement on Wednesday.

The party said Radebe served as deputy secretary of the Congress of South African Students' in Mpumalanga in 1994. He also served as chairperson of the South African Students' Congress at the Tshwane University of Technology in 1998.

In 2002, he was part of a team tasked with establishing branches of the Young Communist League in Mpumalanga.

He was then elected as one of the first district secretaries in the Gert Sibande District.

In 2008 Radebe was elected provincial treasurer of the ANC Youth League in Mpumalanga.

He then joined Parliament in 2009 and previously served on the Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training and the Portfolio Committee on Energy. He also served on the Portfolio Committee on Transport.

The DA said it was also saddened by Radebe's passing.

"Radebe will be lovingly remembered by his family, friends and the ANC as a servant of the people who worked hard to improve the lives of South Africans.

"The DA extends its deepest condolences to the ANC caucus as well as the friends, family and community of Sibusiso Radebe. May his soul rest in peace," the DA said.

Police were searching for two people in connection with the 40-year-old politician's murder.

