Congo-Kinshasa: Felix Tshisekedi Ready to Stand Back

The DRC presidential candidate has been in South Africa to urge Pretoria to ensure the December elections are free and fair. Felix Tshisekedi thinks he could be "the saviour of the Congo." But he also says he is prepared to stand down for another opposition candidate in the December 23 2018 elections, if that will serve his country better.

The priority, says the leader of the opposition UDPS (the French acronym for Union for Democracy and Social Progress) is to get rid of the "dictator" President Joseph Kabila or his anointed successor, the as-yet unnamed person whom Congolese call the "dauphin", the crown prince.

Kabila is still keeping his country and the world guessing by not announcing that he will not run again in the elections. He was supposed to retire at the end of 2016 when his constitutionally-limited two terms ended. He provoked violent protests by staying on.

But European diplomats say they have been told that Kabila recently announced to his aides that he would not offer himself as a candidate when nominations close - which is soon.

"We don't have to worry about Kabila...