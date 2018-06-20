South Africa: Committee Hears 1,062 District Six Claimants Still Need Housing

analysis

After missing a previous meeting about housing for former residents of District Six, officials from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform finally gave an update on the status of land claims and it emerged that many claimants are still seeking to return to the site from which they were removed.

"It took us so quick to build World Cup stadiums and the Gautrain, but it took so long to build a few hundred houses," said Masizole Mnqasela about the progress of housing units for former residents of District Six, Cape Town.

Mnqasela is a DA member of the standing committee on human settlements in the Western Cape provincial parliament. He called for the new minister of rural development and land reform, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane, to account on the progress of restitution for residents of the area, who were dispossessed of their land under the Apartheid Group Areas Act.

Nkoana-Mashabane was invited to appear before the committee in May 2018, but failed to pitch up.

On June 19, the minister was a no-show, again, but officials from the office of the Land Claims Commission were present.

Committee chairwoman Mathlodi Maseko said that she...