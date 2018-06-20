Ethiopia's Railways Enhance Regional Integration - Corporation

ADDIS ABABA- The railway Ethiopia has been building strengthens its economic integration with neighboring countries, according to Ethiopian Railways Corporation (ERC).

Corporation's Public Relations Head, Dereje Tefera told The Ethiopian Herald that the country is making railway lines that enable to boost economic cooperation among neighboring countries.

Besides the Sebeta-Awash-Djibouti Railway Line, Ethiopia is going to build a railway that connects Addis Ababa with Sudan via Nekempte-Asosa-Kurmuk.

The third railway line that links Ethiopia with Kenya via Mojo-Hawassa is also among the planned projects, the Head added.

According to Dereje, the railway lines will help Ethiopia's increasing export items access neighboring markets and consolidate the people-to-people ties.

The Head noted that the lines would not to be limited to the East African region but also get connected to the Trans- Africa Rail that stretches from Sudan to Senegal.

The construction will bring the people of the region closer in addition to bolstering the multifaceted relations with neighboring countries, Dereje elaborated.

He indicated that the construction of the Weldiya-Hara Gebeya-Mekele Railway Line which enables the potash-rich northern parts of Ethiopia access to foreign market via Port of Tadjoura is in a good position.

The Head said that the Ethio-Djibouti Railway Line, which cost over three billion USD, has been playing a growing role in fostering country's import-export activities besides alleviating the congestion in the Port of Djibouti.