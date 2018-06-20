Ethiopia Marking World Refugees' Day

Clementine Nkweta-Salami, UNHCR Representative in Ethiopia

ADDIS ABABA - UNHCR Ethiopia said that it is marking World Refugees' Day in Addis Ababa and the 27 refugee camps across the nation by recognizing Ethiopia's continued support to the cause of refugees.

Clementine Nkweta-Salami, UNHCR Representative in Ethiopia, told The Ethiopian Herald that there are over 68 million forcibly displaced people across the globe, of which more than 900,000 have taken shelter in Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian communities and people who are on the frontlines of response have always been willing to receive the refugees in their midst, offering them a safe place, and welcoming them in their schools, workplaces and within the societies, she remarked.

As to Clementine, World Refugee Day is not just about honoring the refugees. "It is equally an opportunity to recognize those communities and nations around the world who receive refugees. So, I would like to use this opportunity to recognize and appreciate the government and people of Ethiopia for their continued support to the cause of refugees".

Ethiopia has a longstanding history of welcoming refugees and extending international protection to them, and the Ethiopian government and people have continued to provide access to asylum within the context of their Open Door Policy, she noted. "They have maintained that for a long time along with providing the necessary supports to the UNHCR and other humanitarian agencies to implement their mandated activities in the country".

The Representative also highlighted that the government grants prima facie recognition to most refugees, and has provided access to critical services, including education.

As it is known, Ethiopia has made nine concrete pledges in line with the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF), in order to transform the lives of refugees. The pledges include issuing work permits and other vital documents to refugees and allowing them to engage in gainful employment, through job creation in its industrial parks. The country's refugee law is being revised to accommodate some of the rights expressed in the pledges.

Through those pledges, Clementine opined, Ethiopia seeks to promote refugees' self-reliance through an improved and sustainable response on a win-win approach that combines wider support to host communities, furthering peaceful coexistence and inclusion of refugees into national development plans.

According to her, there have been some tangible results achieved to date, including increase refugees' enrollment in primary schools, issuance of civil documents and others. However, she underlined on the need of a fast, reliable and tangible solidarity from the international community so that Ethiopia can meet its ambitious project of including all refugees within the country's own communities in the coming ten years.

Meanwhile, she expressed that there is a clear mismatch between UNHCR requirement and the funding level now. "Despite the continuing support from our donors, the Ethiopian refugee program remains significantly underfunded, with its financial requirement of 327.8 million USD, only 17 percent is met to date. This will force us to focus on providing life-saving assistance including food, water and shelter," Clementine reiterated.

The government's pledges are trying to promote an environment in which, as has been often quoted, refugees do not merely survive, but an environment in which they can thrive, she remarked.

As for Clementine, the world refugees' day is being marked since June 19 with a focus of solidarity for refugees by all parts of the society and the global community - with many of the relevant stakeholders participating in the event.

27 refugee camps across the country are organizing various activities to commemorate the day with the active participation of refugees and their host communities, ranging from friendly artistic and sports competitions to activities including tree planting and environmental cleaning.