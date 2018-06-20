Ethiopia's Proper Use of Chinese Assistance Commendable - Expert

ADDIS ABABA - Ethiopia has remained the leading African country in properly utilizing developmental assistance secured from the Chinese government and employing it for the intended purposes, An Economist Zemedeneh Negatu said.

Ethiopia is among the primary African countries in receiving huge amount of developmental assistance from China along with Kenya and Tanzania.

In addition, from being the largest assistance receiver, Ethiopia's proper utilization of assistance puts it at the top, said the Economist.

According to Zemedeneh, conformity between China's development cooperation activities and the development goals of Ethiopia enables the later to properly manage the support.

The Addis Ababa Light Railway Transit and the Ethio-Djibouti Railway projects are the manifestation for the consolidated cooperation between the two countries, he added.

Various ongoing road and railway projects are also confirmed China's becoming strong development partner to Ethiopia; Zemedeneh added it played a pivotal role in supporting infrastructure development projects.

He said: "The 475 million USD Addis Ababa Light Railway which makes Ethiopia the first Sub-Saharan country to have a light railway is a showcase for the strong Ethio-China economic partnership."

The Economist further pointed out that the 6th session of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which was held in Johannesburg in 2015, has remained instrumental factor in transforming China's partnership with Africa in general and Ethiopian in particular to a better stage.

He added that the Summit has also a contribution in speeding up Ethiopia's agricultural exports access to Chinese ever-expanding market.

According to Zemedeneh, China is leading the developed countries in extending assistance to Africa, referring to the fulfillment of pledges made by the developed countries to provide 0.7 percent of their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to the developing countries. Only few countries have kept their promises.

Saying the growing closeness with the Chinese government is a good opportunity for Ethiopia, Zemedeneh stressed that effectiveness will be gained with the proper utilization of the assistance.

China is the leading foreign investor in Ethiopia and its companies have hugely involved in the manufacturing, agriculture, agro-process and other priority sectors in Ethiopia.

Information obtained from Ministry of Trade indicated that China is also the leading destination for Ethiopia's exports in buying 208.8 million USD worth agricultural items in the past nine months of the current fiscal year.