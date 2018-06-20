Liberia: High Level Chinese Business Delegation Pays Courtesy Call On Foreign Minister Findley

Monrovia — Foreign Minister Milton Gbehzohngar Findley has told a high level visiting Chinese Business Delegation to Liberia that under his administration Liberia will work closely with the People's Republic of China to cement the cordial ties and cooperation subsisting between both countries aimed at attracting investment opportunities for Liberians.

Minister Findley made the statement Monday, June 18, when the visiting Chinese Business Delegation paid a courtesy call on him at his Foreign Ministry Office.

The high-powered Chinese Business delegation was headed by Mr. Ge Yong, Senior Engineer and Board Chairman of the State Certified Supervision Engineers.

The business delegation was accompanied by Liberia's Ambassador accredited to the People's Republic of China, His Excellency Mr. McKinley Thomas.

The Delegation is in Liberia on a fact-finding mission with the aim to invest in the country.

While in the country, the delegation will hold business discussions with officials of the Liberian Government, the Liberian Business Association as well as other private companies.

While recounting the cordial bilateral relationship with China, Minister Findley assured the visitors that his Ministry will work harder to strengthen the existing bilateral cooperation with the PRC for the mutual benefit of the two countries and peoples.

"Ambassador McKinley Thomas is our diplomatic Envoy in China. If there is any issue that may affect your coming to Liberia, you may contact him for assistance," he told the delegation.

He thanked them for coming to seek investment opportunities in Liberia; adding that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is the first line of entry for all foreign companies wishing to invest in Liberia.

According to the Foreign Minister, Liberia's main focus right now is Economic Diplomacy; adding, that one of President George Manneh Weah's "pro-poor" policy agendas is to attract investment in commerce and trade thereby leading to job creation and empowerment of young Liberians.

For his part, Mr. Ge Yong, head of delegation, thanked Minister Findley for the warm reception accorded his delegation since their arrival.

He lauded the efforts of Grand Country Senator Jonathan L. Kaipay and Ambassador Thomas whom he said were very instrumental in making sure that the team visits Liberia, especially Grand Bassa County.

"This is not a political delegation but rather a business investment team that is here to explore investment opportunities in various sectors including energy, construction, education, trade and commerce."

He further told the Minister that two of the companies are ranked among the top 500 companies in the world.

Mr. Ge also said they are interested in coming to buttress Liberia Government's development agenda under a win-win approach that would lead to job creation for Liberians.

Also speaking, Liberia Ambassador to China said the visit was made possible through the collective efforts of Liberia Mission in Beijing, the Ministry of Foreign Affair, the Office of the First Lady of Liberia and the Ministry of State for Presidential Affairs.

Ambassador Thomas said the delegation is termed as the '2018 win-win to Liberia from the Henan Province.'

He emphasized that the delegation will tackle investments in the areas of construction and energy, as well.

"We want to thank your Excellency and remind you of the close ties that exist between the PRC and Liberia which can be deepened and well cemented through such visits," he added.