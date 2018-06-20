Mauritius: Budget 2018-2019 - Measures to Boost Manufacturing Sector

press release

The 2018-2019 Budget highlights key measures aimed at boosting the manufacturing sector, namely: the expansion of the industrial infrastructure and logistics facilities, and the setting up of new business parks across the island including a High-Tech Park at Côte D'Or extending over 150 acres of land, a Logistic Park at Riche Terre as well as a Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Park at Rose Belle.

It also underlines Government's intent to strengthen the trade policy and use all necessary economic diplomacy and mechanisms to address the issue of dumping which is harming domestic-oriented enterprises and eroding the industrial base.

Furthermore, the Budget announces the setting up of higher standards of quality and safety for imported products, in a bid to ensure that products sold are safe for consumption. This includes a ban on certain food items if only less than fifty percent of the expiry date remains.

The Budget also lays emphasis on the availability of appropriate skills that are essential to expanding production in the manufacturing industry. In this regard, Government will streamline the procedures for recruitment of foreign workers to make it easier and more efficient.