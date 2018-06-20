20 June 2018

Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

Mauritius: Budget 2018-2019 - Measures to Boost Manufacturing Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The 2018-2019 Budget highlights key measures aimed at boosting the manufacturing sector, namely: the expansion of the industrial infrastructure and logistics facilities, and the setting up of new business parks across the island including a High-Tech Park at Côte D'Or extending over 150 acres of land, a Logistic Park at Riche Terre as well as a Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences Park at Rose Belle.

It also underlines Government's intent to strengthen the trade policy and use all necessary economic diplomacy and mechanisms to address the issue of dumping which is harming domestic-oriented enterprises and eroding the industrial base.

Furthermore, the Budget announces the setting up of higher standards of quality and safety for imported products, in a bid to ensure that products sold are safe for consumption. This includes a ban on certain food items if only less than fifty percent of the expiry date remains.

The Budget also lays emphasis on the availability of appropriate skills that are essential to expanding production in the manufacturing industry. In this regard, Government will streamline the procedures for recruitment of foreign workers to make it easier and more efficient.

Mauritius

Mauritius National Budget 2018/19 Announces Much Awaited Reforms To The Global Business Sector

The Prime Minister and Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Hon. Pravind K Jugnauth presented the National… Read more »

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.