Nigeria: 1market.NG Seeks Growth of Made-in-Nigeria Products

As part of effort aimed at promoting Made-in-Nigeria products, the management of 1Market.ng has launched an online platform designed to bridge the gap between global buyers and African suppliers.

Addressing journalists during the launch in Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer, 1Market.ng, Iheanyichukwu Godson Enyika, stated that "despite the phenomenal global interest in the online media space, it is disappointing that Made-in-Nigeria/Africa products do not have good coverage. It is also frustrating for global and local consumers that these products are hardly accessible online. Where they are accessible, the prices appear prohibitive. This is the gap that 1market is designed to close."

According to him 1market.ng is a pioneering B2B, B2C online proficient platform birthed to solve sales problems for Nigerian manufacturers/producers as well as create an enabling community of both online and offline entrepreneurs, where buyer around the world connects with Nigerian creative designers, sellers and services to shop for quality and unique Nigerian-made products.

"The platform is basically a virtual market place set up to give a face to the macro and micro producers/business owners, provide opportunity for young aggregators, accelerate the growth of their companies and expand the reach of their medium enterprises by giving them a state-of-the-art platform to showcase and sell their goods at minimal costs," he stated.

"1market.ng has a mission to become the market leader in online promotion and sales of Made-in-Nigeria products. Our intention is to bring together from all over Nigeria the manufacturers and distributors of Made-in-Nigeria products in a single platform and allow Nigerians and other international consumers access to these products in large scale and at bulk prices."

He added that in pursuit of the firm's vision, 1market has in the last few months worked assiduously to build the platform and formed different alliances with manufacturers, logistic companies, and others, adding: "all these are geared towards an effective launching of the platform.

"1marekt.ng as Made-in-Nigeria e-Commerce platform, has registered over 170 manufacturers with over 1,700 Products within 2 months of pre-launch. Apart from our strategic relationship with Manufacturers, we have also been certified by Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN).

"We have put together a team of professionals with vast knowledge and dynamic understanding of eCommerce industry. "We also have other directors with diverse knowledge in finance, law and logistics. We have developed strategic partnerships with some logistics company to facilitate the delivery of goods to buyers."