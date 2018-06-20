South Africa: A High Density Cordon Off and Search Operation Executed in Joe Slovo, Milnerton

press release

Early in the morning of Tuesday 2018-06-19, armed gunmen opened fire on people in the vicinity of the Joe Slovo taxi rank in Milnerton. Seven were injured, one critically (pass away later in hospital), and the Milnerton Police, including detectives, were soon on the scene and commenced investigations.

Acting proactively this morning (2018-06-20) the Milnerton police, supported by colleagues from surrounding stations and City Law Enforcement, conducted a high density cordon off and search operation in the area during the early morning hours.

The operation, which lasted for several hours, resulted in a number of successful actions, including the following:

-Two firearms with magazines and live ammunition, as well as an imitation firearm, were recovered;

-One suspect was arrested for the possession of drugs;

- Traffic fines for various offences were issued to a total value of R198 100; and

-Twelve minibus taxis were impounded.

Commenting on the attack and the police's reaction, Police Management said:

"This brazen attack on innocent people is a serious and direct threat to commuter safety and will not be tolerated. Perpetrators of such heinous acts, who have no regard for the lives and safety of the community will be met with decisive action on the part of SAPS. There must be no doubt in the minds of these criminals that we will not rest until they have been brought to book. We will respond vigorously and employ every legal method at our disposal to restore commuter confidence and allow people to go about their daily business in safety."