Eritrea: Prayer Service in Memory of Martyrs

Asmara — Prayer services in memory of martyrs who paid their lives during the struggle for independence and safeguarding national sovereignty were conducted yesterday at the Saint Michael Church and Khalid bin-Welid Mosque here in the capital.

The prayer service was held in the morning hours at the Saint Michael Church in the presence of His Holiness Abune Lukas, Secretary of the Eritrean Orthodox Tewahdo Church, religious leaders and a number of the faithful.

Speaking at the event, His Holiness Abune Lukas called on the faithful to assist families of the martyrs, consolidate unity and national sovereignty and enhance participation in the national development drive.

Similarly, a prayer service in memory of the fallen heroes was held at the Khalid bin-Welid Mosque led by Sheik Salem Ibrahim Al Muktar, General Secretary of the Central Office of Eritrean Eftae and Islamic Affairs.

Also in the evening hours yesterday, thousands of nationals held a candle light vigil in the downtown streets of Asmara, mainly Semaetat and Harnet Avenues, to pay tribute to the fallen heroes.