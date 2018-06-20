20 June 2018

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrean Nationals Commemorate Martyrs Day

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Uganda, South Sudan and the USA have commemorated Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal.

The Eritrean nationals in the Ugandan capital Kampala and its environs have commemorated the Martyrs Day with patriotic zeal. The nationals conducted a one hour walk accompanied with marching band and candle vigil.

Noting that the martyrs have demonstrated their patriotism by laying their precious lives, the Eritrean Ambassador to Uganda, Mr. Mohamed Suleiman, said that Martyrs Day on 20 June is a reminder for the Eritrean people to renew their pledge to live up to expectations.

The Eritrean community members in Juba, South Sudan, commemorated the Martyrs Day with activities depicting national development progress and the heroic feat demonstrated by the fallen heroes. The event was attended by more than two thousand nationals accompanied by a marching band.

Noting that Eritrean independence has unique meaning for its people paid heavy human and material sacrifice, the Eritrean Ambassador to South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemichael, said that Martyrs Day is a reminder in which the Eritrean people renew pledge to live up to the martyrs expectations.

The Chairman of the Eritrean community, Mr. Habtom Zeray, also pointed out that supporting the families of martyrs is the responsibility of every citizen.

Similarly, Eritrean nationals in Denver, Colorado, and San-Jose, California, have commemorated the Martyrs Day with candle vigil.

