Eritrea: Commemoration of Hirgigo Massacre

Massawa — Hirgigo Massacre that was committed on 350 nationals by the Ethiopian forces of occupation in 1975 and 1976 was commemorated in connection with June 20, Martyrs Day.

Speaking on the occasion in which many citizens took part, Ms. Zeineb Omar, Director General of Culture and Tourism in the Northern Red Sea region, explained that the massacre that took place in Hirgigo 42 years ago reminds citizens to renew the pledge to live up to expectations and solidify national unity and build a prosperous country.

Noting that the massacre was a continuation of enemy atrocities in connection with the armed struggle for independence, a representative of Hirgigo residents, Mr. Hassan Seid, stated that the atrocities committed by the enemy further emboldened the Eritrean people to continue their struggle.

The Governor of the Northern Red Sea region, Brig. General Tekle Libsu, and other officials laid wreaths in the Martyrs Cemetery. The event also witnessed the planting tree seedlings and cultural performances.

In a related report, about 200 members of the cooperation association of the former 85th EPLF Division planted over 300 coffee seedlings at Adi-Halo in connection with Martyrs Day. Likewise, artists under the auspices of the PFDJ Cultural Affairs conducted environmental r e d r e s s i n g activity at the National Martyrs' Park.

C u l t u r a l and sports activities were also conducted at "Hawakil" recreation centre. The event was attended by a number of artists and sportsmen.