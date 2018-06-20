Liberia: First Lady Meets Visiting Chinese Business Delegation

Wednesday, 20th June 2018

Monrovia, Liberia - First Lady Clar Marie Weah is commending the visiting Chinese Henan Province Delegation for its willingness and readiness to partner with Liberia in supporting the development initiatives of the country.

Mrs. Weah also praised the swiftness of the Henan Province Business Community in travelling to Liberia as a result of her recent trip to China in May this year.

The Liberian First Lady spoke Monday, June 18, 2018, when she received in audience a thirteen member Chinese business delegation at her offices on Capitol Hill.

Mrs. Weah informed the delegation that Liberia remains open to doing business with China in ways that bring maximum benefits to the Liberian people.

The discussions between the First Lady and the Chinese Business Delegation focused on the need to support humanitarian initiatives in Liberia through the Clar Hope Foundation.

Mrs. Weah informed the delegation about the various projects and programs being identified by the foundation to improve the living conditions of the less fortunate Liberians as she crave their support.

She particularly pointed out the need to empower rural women in agriculture by providing the needed skills and equipment, the construction of a maternal hospital and the Hope Community where wayward youths would be transformed among others.

At the same time, First Lady Weah told the delegation of the urgent need for help at the government hospital in Grand Bassa County which was gutted by fires on two separate occasions recently.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Weah thanked Liberia's Ambassador to the People's Republic of China, H.E. McKinley Thomas for working the Henan Business Community to make its visit to Liberia successful.

Speaking earlier, the head of the delegation Mr. Yon Ge expressed gratitude to the First Lady for the warm reception accorded them since their arrival in the country.

Mr. Ge and his delegation reaffirmed their interest in partnering with the Foundation and other partners to support infrastructural and economic development programs.

He said they were here to not only to hold discussions with the First Lady and other members of government on opportunities for investing in Liberia but also to tour potential sites in the country.

The delegation, comprising thirteen members, represents six companies including China Energy, Power China and Flauxi Supervision.

The Chinese businessmen, who have been in country since the weekend, were accompanied by Ambassador McKinley Thomas and Grand Bassa County Senator Jonathan Kaipay to the First Lady's Office.

For his part, Ambassador McKinley Thomas extolled the First Lady's initiatives to assist the underprivileged people and assured his commitment to continue soliciting support for such worthy endeavor.