19 June 2018

Government of the Gambia (Banjul)

Gambia: Faraba Occurrence My 'Saddest Day' - President Barrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Adama Barrow has described the Faraba incident, which led to the killing of three civilians, as one of the "the saddest day" of his life.

"We cannot afford a repetition of what used to obtain [to take place] in the new Gambia. Yesterday was the saddest day of my life since I became President of this country because it [the incident] made me reflect deep and hard about what we went through to achieve the freedom we enjoy today,"

The President made the remarks during a solemn visit to the victims of the violence and their families at the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital in Banjul on Tuesday. The visit accorded the President and his senior officials the opportunity to empathize and offer the full support of the government to provide full medical treatment at the expense of the state.

President Barrow said what happened in Faraba is deeply regrettable and unacceptable by any standard. He promised never to be repeated under his watch.

"..The loss of lives has changed the whole game. However, it saddened me and I was completely disappointed in the attitude of the police who did not act professionally in handling the crisis," President Barrow told representatives of the Faraba Banta community while announcing that a thorough investigation has been launched to leave no stone unturned in ensuring justice and accountability.

President Barrow took time to chat with some of the patients, enquiring about the kind of treatments given and how they are responding to it.

Nfally Jarjusey who spoke on behalf of the Faraba Banta Community held that the President's visit and encouragement mean a lot to the community and expressed huge appreciation and gratitude for the gesture.

"Lives lost cannot be returned but coming here to show sympathy and solidarity with us goes a long way towards the healing," Mr. Jarjusey said

Gambia

Clashes Over Sand Mining Kill Two

A long-standing dispute over sand mining spawned violent clashes Monday in Gambia, with two people killed and others… Read more »

Read the original article on Govt of the Gambia.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Government of the Gambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.