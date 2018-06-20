Namibia: //Karas Council in Discord Over Chairperson Position

THE Swapo-dominated //Karas Regional Council is reportedly locked in a bitter fight over who should be council chairperson, despite the party directive that the status quo be maintained.

This has resulted in the indefinite adjournment of the swearing-in of the region's management committee, which was supposed to take place on Thursday.

Incumbent chairperson Jan Scholtz yesterday confirmed the adjournment, saying he was forced to postpone Thursday's swearing-in ceremony after some regional councillors, whom he refused to name, called for a postponement.

"The council's administrative staff, on my instructions, had done all preparations for Thursday's swearing-in ceremony. A prior arrangement had also been made with the local magistrate to administer the oath of office of the management committee," he added.

Scholtz said he was perplexed as to why the councillors called for the postponement when there was a directive from secretary general Sophia Shaningwa that the status quo of management committees in Swapo-dominated councils be maintained.

Scholtz has been //Karas regional chairperson since 2010.

The Namibian understands that some councillors want to get rid of Scholtz, claiming that under his leadership, procedures are not followed during council meetings.

He declined to comment on attempts to unseat him, simply stating: "I am only aware that there is a party directive that the status quo be maintained."

Sources said regional councillor Dennis Coetzee was tipped to replace Scholtz, if plans to topple the latter succeed.

According to sources, some councillors have accused Scholtz of failing to call meetings as planned, not implementing council decisions, as well as being reluctant to take a stance on certain issues.

Swapo's //Karas regional coordinator, Mathew Mumbala, yesterday confirmed that the party's regional executive directed the calling off of Thursday's swearing-in ceremony until differences had been resolved.

"It was reported to us that divisions among administrative staff are being caused by some councillors," he stated.

Mumbala said a decision would be taken whether the status quo would be maintained in line with the party's directive.

"We are not obliged to implement the party directive. It is not a law or regulation, and can therefore be amended, based on the outcome of the meeting we will have with the councillors," he stated.

According to Mumbala, his office has already informed Shaningwa of the delay in the swearing-in of the //Karas management committee.

He also dismissed claims that he was part of a clique intent on removing Scholtz as the regional council chairperson.

"I am not in a clique," he said angrily.

luqman@namibian.com.na