Namibia: Tax Cooperation Agreement Extended to 2023

THE Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the African Tax Administration Forum yesterday renewed their memorandum of understanding to June 2023, and will continue working together to improve tax systems in Africa.

The agreement solidifies their cooperation towards promoting fair and efficient tax systems and administrations in Africa.

Logan Wort, African Tax Administration Forum (Ataf) executive secretary said: "Ataf has made tremendous strides in its ability to offer concrete and tangible benefits to member administrations. Our targeted technical assistance in stemming illicit financial flows that erode Africa's tax base in key sectors has begun to bear fruit, and is a key driver in advancing Africa's development Agenda 2063.

"Our two organisations enjoy a special relationship that has contributed to the sharing of knowledge and the development of a better tax policy for Africa and the technical skills of African revenue administrators."

Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) centre for tax policy and administration added: "It has been a privilege to partner Ataf in the past nine years. Our work with African countries is an essential component, which helps us to develop new international tax standards."

Domestic resource mobilisation is essential to reach the sustainable development goals. The Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA) also recognised the universal nature of the tax challenges of the 21st century.