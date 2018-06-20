20 June 2018

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Tax Cooperation Agreement Extended to 2023

Tagged:

Related Topics

THE Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development and the African Tax Administration Forum yesterday renewed their memorandum of understanding to June 2023, and will continue working together to improve tax systems in Africa.

The agreement solidifies their cooperation towards promoting fair and efficient tax systems and administrations in Africa.

Logan Wort, African Tax Administration Forum (Ataf) executive secretary said: "Ataf has made tremendous strides in its ability to offer concrete and tangible benefits to member administrations. Our targeted technical assistance in stemming illicit financial flows that erode Africa's tax base in key sectors has begun to bear fruit, and is a key driver in advancing Africa's development Agenda 2063.

"Our two organisations enjoy a special relationship that has contributed to the sharing of knowledge and the development of a better tax policy for Africa and the technical skills of African revenue administrators."

Pascal Saint-Amans, director of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) centre for tax policy and administration added: "It has been a privilege to partner Ataf in the past nine years. Our work with African countries is an essential component, which helps us to develop new international tax standards."

Domestic resource mobilisation is essential to reach the sustainable development goals. The Addis Ababa Action Agenda (AAAA) also recognised the universal nature of the tax challenges of the 21st century.

Namibia

HIV/AIDS Deaths Drop From 10 000 to 4 000

FIGURES released by the United States President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief have revealed that the number of people… Read more »

Read the original article on Namibian.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.