Namibia: Bank Windhoek Opens Office At Okahao

BANK Windhoek yesterday announced the opening of its Okahao branch, a sub-branch of its Oshakati branch, in the Omusati region.

This branch expands the bank's network of branches and agencies to serve the residents of Okahao and surrounding settlements, and is located at Chicco Building on the main road. This is the bank's 10th branch in the far-northern regions, and its 55th branch countrywide.

"Being a uniquely Namibian bank, we identified Okahao as an ideal location where banking services are required. The new branch will have a full staff complement to serve Okahao clients," said Aloysius Garoëb, regional manager: far north at Bank Windhoek's retail banking services.

"With them, they bring a wealth of experience and are dedicated to Bank Windhoek's vision and values.

The opening of Bank Windhoek Okahao reaffirms our commitment to bringing banking to the people, and to improve access to banking in the rural areas," he noted.

"By keeping our roots firmly grounded in what we know best - our country and its people - our commitment towards building relationships within the communities we operate in remains a key focus of our organisation and tangible through various socio-economic and consumer education initiatives. We look forward to also become involved in the local community of Okahao", Garoëb added.

