Namibia: Roads in the Zambezi Being Revamped

ZAMBEZI regional governor Lawrence Sampofu has revealed that repairs are being carried out on regional roads which were damaged by heavy rains and floods.

Those which were mostly affected by heavy rains and floods are the Ngoma-Ibbu, Izimwe-Nakabolelwa, Namalubi-Isize-Luhonono and Singalamwe-Kongola-Liselo roads.

Sampofu said at a Monday media briefing during which the region's five-year strategic plan with the Roads Authority (RA) was launched that "the Zambezi region has experienced heavy rains and subsequent heavy floods. As a result, these natural calamities caused damage to national infrastructure, including roads in the region".

"Thus, I am aware of these challenges and unhappiness within the communities of the Zambezi region with regard to infrastructure that was damaged", he added.

The Ngoma-Ibbu road, which was submerged by flood water in most sections, has now dried up, and the RA has deployed a contractor to repair it.

"We have a permanent solution for the Ngoma-Ibbu road, which includes raising the road and revising the drainage system, which will form part of the detailed design for the Bukalo-Muyako-Ngoma road upgrade to bitumen standards," the governor said.

The RA is currently busy with a feasibility study for the upgrading of this road to bitumen standards.

As for the Izimwe-Nakabolelwa road, Sampofu said 17 kilometres of the road were submerged. The water has subsided in the Izimwe area, which will allow the contractor to work, while other parts will be repaired as the water recedes.

The Namalubi-Isize-Luhonono road will be divided into two sections, with section A being the road from Namalubi to Isize, including the 24-kilometre access road to the Kalimbeza rice farm.

"In the past year, the contractor only worked on section A. During the floods, we did not experience any water topping the road in section A. However, the culverts at kilometre 11, at Lisikili, and kilometre 14, at Simusune channel, were flowing at full capacity. This is a concern, should we experience heavier floods in the future.

Therefore, the RA will review and change the drainage designs at Lisikili and the Simusune channel to accommodate heavy flows of water," he noted.

Repairs on section B will kick off in 2019, covering the section from Isize to Luhonono, and the RA has revised drainage designs to include more culverts and three bridges across the deeper and bigger channels.

"I have noted that after the recent heavy rains, potholes developed on some sections of the Singalamwe-Kongola-Linyanti-Liselo road, and the shoulders of some sections are also damaged. I am not informed that the damage has been repaired, and the RA has instituted a financial and technical audit to establish the causes of the defects. Once these investigations are completed, the RA will assess the outcome and take appropriate action," he stated.

"This should be a warning to consultants and contractors that shoddy work on projects will not be tolerated. The government will ensure value for money on all projects", Sampofu said, adding that gravel roads will be included in the RA's strategic plan for the region.

"We have also discussed the inclusion of the Nukwa-Nongozi road, and several access roads to government facilities such as schools and clinics. As part of its five-year plan, the RA will also renovate and upgrade the Katima Mulilo Natis centre and weighbridge," he continued.

RA chief executive Conrad Lutombi noted that in order for them to achieve their strategic plan for roads infrastructure countrywide, they needed N$19 billion.

"This figure has considerably increased, compared to the previous five-year strategic plan, because we spent about N$15,5 billion on the development of roads infrastructure in the country. We are very optimistic that with the funding we get from the government and additional loans, we will be able to have the amount we require for the next strategic plan," he said.