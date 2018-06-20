South Africa: Team SA Named for African Youth Games

SASCOC have announced the team to represent South Africa at next month's African Youth Games in Algiers, Algeria.

The team will be made up of four sporting codes, namely archery, athletics, rugby sevens and hockey 5's (boys and girls).

It's vital that these four codes must compete at these Games as this is the only African qualification opportunity for the Youth Olympic Games taking place in Buenos Aires, Argentina in October. Sports not attending these games have either already qualified or their qualification event is separate to these games.

The Sevens squad will shortly be trimmed to 12.

The last edition of these games,which feature athletes in the 14-18 year age bracket, were held in Gaborone, Botswana four years ago and the inaugural Games were in Rabat, Morocco in 2010.

Said SASCOC President Gideon Sam: 'It's always exciting to send teams to the African Youth Games as they get a first glimpse of the quality of sport on the rest of the continent and also have the added incentive to try and book their spots at the Youth Olympics.'

Added SASCOC Acting CEO Patience Shikwambana: 'These Games are a celebration of rising African talent. The last Games in Botswana saw more than 50 countries from around the continent coming together in sporting harmony and this occasion should be more of the same. The experience gained by our youth at Games like this is priceless. I wish the team well in their endeavours.'

Chef de Mission for Team South Africa to the Games, which will run between 19-28 July, is Leon Fleiser who was also Chef de Mission for Team South Africa at the 2016 Rio Paralympics in Brazil.

'It's once again a huge honour to lead the youth of South Africa on another multi-code sporting adventure,' said Fleiser.

'South Africa have done well at the previous African Youth Games and despite us only selecting four sporting codes on this occasion, this should again be the case.

'These Games serve as an essential selection event for the Youth Olympic Games and we are expecting many of our athletes to provisionally book their places during these Games.'

The full team to travel to Algiers is as follows:

ARCHERY

Boys: Morgan Blewett, Wina Roux, Johan Wilsenach

Management: Wesley Gates

ATHLETICS

Boys: Luke Davids, Jayson Weber, Tshepo Ntuntwana, Michael Schoeman, Lindokuhle Gora, Karel Olwage, Nikolai van Huysteen, Jason Tito, Sifiso Miya, Lohan Potgieter, Francois Prinsloo, Damien Bothma, Jano Esterhuizen

Girls: Rose Xeyi, Nicola van der Merwe, Amy Naude, Prudence Sekgodiso Nicole Louw, Carmi Prinsloo, Cara du Preez, Kayla van der Burgh, Gontse Morake, Bianca Erasmus, Nicole Janse van Rensburg, Mieke Basson, Dane Roets, Phethisang Makhete, Chane van Zyl, Marissa Swanepoel

Management staff: Dorah Mngwevu, Margaret Selala, Alroy Dixon, Regan Julius, Eben Vermaas

RUGBY SEVENS

Boys: Christoffel Grobbelaar, Christiaan Pretorius, David Kellerman, Celempilo Gumede, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Ross Braude, William Rose, Jacobus Hattingh, Muzilikazi Manyike, Diego Appollis, Ofentse Maubane, Ethinique Adams, Albertus Horn, Juandre de Klerk, Lional April, Remy Engelbrecht, Campbell Willemse

Management: Marius Schoeman, Sandile Ngcobo

HOCKEY 5s'

Boys: Tain Bird, Guy Morgan, Codie Postumus, Mustapha Cassiem, Mphumelelo Maphumulo, Matthew Lewis, Jared Campbell, Peter Jarvis, Luke Wynford

Management: Sihle Ntuli

Girls: Mishcka Ellis, Jacolene McLaren, Jean-Leigh du Toit, Angela Welham, Ammaarah Hendricks, Kayla de Waal, India Hardie, Angel Nkosi, Laila Williams

Management: Tsoanelo Pholo