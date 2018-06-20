Egyptian UN Envoy Reviews Cooperation With Unhrc

20 June 2018

Egyptian permanent envoy to the UN headquarters Ambassador Alaa Youssef on Tuesday 19/6/2018 delivered Egypt's statement at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

He reviewed cooperation programs between Egypt and the UN inter-governmental body and the government's plan to upgrade human capacity and push forward the human rights conditions in the country.

He also expressed hope that Western countries would make use of these programs especially those countries that suffer from the discourse of hatred and xenophobia.

