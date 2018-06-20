20 June 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Naval Units From Egypt, Spain Hold Military Drill in Mediterranean, Red Sea

Wednesday 20 June 2018 - 12:20 PM

Naval units from Egypt and Span held a joint military exercise in the Egyptian territorial waters in the Mediterranean and Red Sea.

A number of advanced navel units, including a Mistral-class amphibious assault ship and an Egyptian Navy frigate, took part in the drill.

The joint training included many activities with live ammunition and helicopters to secure ships.

The drill comes in coincidence with plans of the Egyptian naval forces to secure vital and strategic sites in the depth of Egypt's territorial waters.

