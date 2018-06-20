20 June 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Reprieve As Elwak Airstrip Set to Resume Operations

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Manase Otsialo

Operations at Elwak Airstrip are set to resume weeks after it was closed over security concerns.

This is after the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) Mandera South office stepped in and built a Sh4 million waiting bay at the airstrip.

The waiting bay includes a VIP lounge, security checkpoints and toilets, according to Mr Issa Haji Abdi, chairman NG-CDF Mandera South constituency.

"The project was to provide shelter against rain and hot sun to travellers and any person visiting the airstrip," he said.

Kenya

Outrage at Amina Mohamed's Ban on School Visiting Days

Kenyan exams have in the past been marred with rampant cheating. Teachers, learners and security guards have ended in… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.