Kenya: Reprieve As Elwak Airstrip Set to Resume Operations

Operations at Elwak Airstrip are set to resume weeks after it was closed over security concerns.

This is after the National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) Mandera South office stepped in and built a Sh4 million waiting bay at the airstrip.

The waiting bay includes a VIP lounge, security checkpoints and toilets, according to Mr Issa Haji Abdi, chairman NG-CDF Mandera South constituency.

"The project was to provide shelter against rain and hot sun to travellers and any person visiting the airstrip," he said.