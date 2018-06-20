South Africa: Operation 'Retrieve' Blew Up a Vehicle Theft Syndicate

press release

In a relentless effort by the Police in Limpopo to fight incidents of theft of motor vehicles head-on, the Intelligence led joint operations which have been up and running, continue to produce positive results.

This follows a sting Intelligence led Joint operation composed of the Crime Intelligent, the Detectives from Elandskraal, Modimolle and Thohoyandou Police Stations which was conducted in the Elandskraal and Thohoyandou Policing precincts targeting theft of motor vehicle syndicates which led to the arrest of five (05) suspects and recovered six (06) suspected stolen motor vehicles.

In the process of following the tracks of this syndicate, three (03) suspects aged between 19 and 31 were arrested in Morarela village while driving in a silver Renault Clio with false registration numbers.

The preliminary Police investigations revealed that the vehicle was reported stolen at Sunnyside in the Gauteng Province during March 2017.

The operation continued in the area leading to the recovery of a stolen red Nissan 1400 which was reported stolen at Primrose also in the Gauteng Province during May 2018.

Two more vehicles were also confiscated when the operation was unfolding at Kleinbewel village, a blue Mazda 323 with false registration numbers which was reported stolen at Germiston in the Gauteng Province during May 2015 and a white Hyundai pickup truck without registration numbers which was reported stolen at Rietgat in the Gauteng Province during July 2017. The suspects in this recovered motor vehicles are still being traced.

Meanwhile in Dicheung village, a 43 year old suspect was arrested after he was found in possession of another suspected stolen white Hyundai pick-up truck which was also reported stolen in Germiston in the Gauteng Province.

This operation moved to Tsantsabela (Regae) village where a Hundayi Accent blue in colour which was reported stolen in Germiston in the Gauteng Province was recovered and the suspects involved are still being traced.

In the Thohoyandou Cluster, a 34 year old man was arrested for possession of suspected stolen motor vehicle and a VW polo was recovered. The preliminary Police investigations have revealed that this car was stolen at Lorraine village in Sekororo of the Maake Policing area outside Tzaneen during March 2018.

The estimated value of all these recovered motor vehicles is R1.8m and they are as follows:

* White Hundayi pick up half truck.

* Silver Renault Clio

* Red Nissan 1400

* Blue Mazda 323

* Blue Hyundai Accent.

* VW polo.

The arrested suspects will soon appear before the Mahwelereng and Thohoyandou Magistrate Courts soon facing charges of possession of suspected stolen motor vehicles.

The SAPS Acting Provincial Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers has commended members who took part in this operations for their splendid work.

"We will not rest until all those who rob others their hard earned belongings face the full might of the law and are brought to book, concluded General Scheepers.