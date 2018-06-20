South Africa: Teen Gets 10 Years for Hacking Girlfriend to Death

A teenager has been sentenced to 10 years' imprisonment in the High Court in Polokwane for hacking his girlfriend to death in 2017.

Police spokesperson Constable Maphure Manamela said on June 6 at around 09:00 the police were called to a murder scene in Tafelkop, Stadium View.

Manamela said: "A shepherd discovered the body of a young girl, hacked with a sharp object, still in school uniform. [He] tipped off the police."

He said the deceased was later identified as Dimakatso Tlaka, 15, a Grade 10 pupil at Boleu High School.

"A manhunt for the suspect was immediately launched and Makwana Gibbs Dillion, who is the boyfriend of the deceased and a Grade 9 learner at the same school, was subsequently arrested later on the same day.

"The accused, who is 19-years-old, was also declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of section 103 of Act 60 of [the] 2000 Firearm Control Act."

Limpopo's acting provincial commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers applauded the dedication of Motetema detectives who ensured that justice prevailed.

Source: News24