20 June 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Teenage Murderer Behind Bars for Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Major General Jan Scheepers is thrilled by the sentence meted out to a convicted murderer Makwana Gibbs Dillion aged 19, who was sentenced by the Polokwane High Court to ten (10) years imprisonment for murder.

This sentence emanates from an incident that occurred on 2017-06-06 at about 09:00 where the police attended a scene of murder in Tafelkop, Stadium View section around the mountains.

The police reacted to a tip-off from a shepherd after he discovered the body of a young girl, hacked with a sharp object and still dressed in a school uniform.

The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of Act 60 of 2000(Firearm Control Act).

The Acting Provincial Commissioner has applauded the dedication of Motetema Detectives who ensured that justice prevailed and said this should serve as a deterrent to those who commit crime while under age that the long arm of the law will eventually catch with them.

South Africa

State Will Pay Zuma's Legal Fees Until Court Rules Otherwise

The state will carry on covering former president Jacob Zuma's legal fees until a court decides otherwise, the… Read more »

Read the original article on SAPS.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.