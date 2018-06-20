South Africa: Teenage Murderer Behind Bars for Years

press release

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in Limpopo Major General Jan Scheepers is thrilled by the sentence meted out to a convicted murderer Makwana Gibbs Dillion aged 19, who was sentenced by the Polokwane High Court to ten (10) years imprisonment for murder.

This sentence emanates from an incident that occurred on 2017-06-06 at about 09:00 where the police attended a scene of murder in Tafelkop, Stadium View section around the mountains.

The police reacted to a tip-off from a shepherd after he discovered the body of a young girl, hacked with a sharp object and still dressed in a school uniform.

The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm in terms of Section 103 of Act 60 of 2000(Firearm Control Act).

The Acting Provincial Commissioner has applauded the dedication of Motetema Detectives who ensured that justice prevailed and said this should serve as a deterrent to those who commit crime while under age that the long arm of the law will eventually catch with them.