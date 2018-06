Tunis/Tunisia — A 37-year-old man involved in the migrant shipwreck off the island of Kerkennah, governorate of Sfax, was arrested, the Interior Ministry Wednesday announced.

Eighty-four people died when the boat capsized on June 2.

The man, living in Kerkennah, said he provided food to at a least 50 crossers from Tunis and Gabes for a sum of five thousand dinars.