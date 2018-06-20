South Africa: Three Arrested for Hijacking, Armed Robbery and Kidnapping - Roodepan

press release

The Northern Cape SAPS Trio Crime are investigating an hijacking, armed robbery and kidnapping. On Tuesday, 19 June 2018 at about 15:50, Kimberley Flying Squad received lookout from Barkly West Police Station about a white bakkie that was hijacked in Roodepan, Kimberley.

It is alleged that 3 male suspects, aged between 29 and 34 drove off with the victim from Roodepan Sewerage Farm and left him abandoned in the veld between Windsorton and Barkly West. The suspects tied him to a tree, assaulted and threatened him with a knife and a toy gun. The suspects allegedly robbed his cell phone, bank card, undisclosed amount of cash and fled with the White Colt bakkie. The adult male victim managed to untie himself and he was picked up by a passing vehicle that took him to the Barkly West Police Station. Minutes later the Flying Squad noticed the car exiting a petrol station close to Warrenton. Police managed to chase down the vehicle and arrested the suspects.

