20 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Approves 12 New Judges for Appeal Court, 16 for High Court (Full List)

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 28 Judicial Officers for the Court of Appeal, Federal High Court and the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory on the recommendation of the National Judicial Council.

The 12 justices approved for the Court of Appeal are:-

1. Hon. (Mr) Justice P. A. Mahmud

2. Hon. (Mr) Justice F. O. Ojo

3. Hon. (Mr) Justice I. A. Andenyangsto

4. Hon. (Mr) Justice G. O. Kolawole

5. Hon. (Mr) Justice B. B. Aliyu

6. Hon. (Mr) Justice Ebiowei Tobi

7. Hon. (Mr) Justice J. G. Abundaga

8. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. S. Umar

9. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Talba

10. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Bayero

11. Hon. (Mr) Justice A. M. Lamido

12. Hon. (Mr) Justice M. B. Idris

The following nine judges were approved for the Federal High Court:-

1. Sunday Bassey Onu

2. Mrs. Adefunmilola Adekemi Demi-Ajayi

3. Hon. (Mr) Justice Peter O. Lifu

4. Obiora Atuegwu Egwuata

5. Sa'adatu Ibrahim Mark (Mrs)

6. Mobolaji Olubukola Olajuwon

7. Aminu Bappa Aliyu

8. Tijjani Garba Ringim

9. Nkeonye Evelyn Maha

The President approved Seven (7) Judges for the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory as follows:-

1. Binta Mohammed

2. Modupe Osho-Adebiyi

3. Gaba Venchak Simon

4. Babangida Hassan

5. Akobi Iyabeni Anna

6. Samirah Umar Bature

7. Asmau Akanbi Yusuf

The Justices of the Court of Appeal will be sworn-in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria and Chairman, National Judicial Council, Waalter Onnoghen, on June 22 by 10.00 am.

Those appointed for the Federal High Court will be sworn-in on June 25 at 2.00 pm, and judges appointed for the High Court of the FCT are to be sworn-in on June 26 by 2.00 p.m. at the Main Hall of the Court Room of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

