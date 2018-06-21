20 June 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: No Concrete Evidence Isis Is Training Boko Haram Terrorists - Army

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
(file photo).
By Senator Iroegbu

Abuja — The Nigerian military said Wednesday there was no evidence that the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) had sneaked in fighters from Syria to support Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria, as recently reported by the media.

The Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen. John Agim, said in a statement ‎that the Nigerian Armed Forces would ensure that no part of the country will be under threat.

"The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) wishes to respond to a report making the round that ISIS has been sending her members to Nigeria to train Boko Haram Terrorists (BHT) members. It is pertinent to state categorically that there is no concrete evidence on the ground to back their claim," he said.

He however, recalled that the Ali Musab AI-Barnawi faction of Boko Haram in 2016 pledged allegiance to the ISIS as a result of the "troops' fire power which dislodged them from Sambisa forest and other surrounding areas in the North East.

The DDI said that the Nigerian army was aware that there was collaboration between terrorist groups, stressing that "the activity of one group in a country influences other groups in other countries and because of this knowledge, activities of other terrorist groups usually affect the military strategy.

Agim also accused Amnesty International (AI) of aligning its interests with those of the terrorists with the ultimate aim of isolating the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

He vowed that the Nigeria military will continue to frustrate all tactics by terrorist to isolate the Armed Forces from any foreign collaboration.

"If terrorist groups understand the importance of collaboration for evil global attacks, then, it is the highest degree of irresponsibility for AI to use repeated falsehood with the intention of isolating AFN from her citizens' support and international collaboration to win the fight against BHT and other forms of terrorism in Nigeria," he added.

He also disclosed that proactive measures were currently being taken to nip any such development if it exists in the bud.

The Defence Spokesman further assured all Nigerians that it was up to the task of defending the country and its citizens from every attempt to infiltrate it by criminals.

He advised that "the ill motivated stories", clips and their claims should be disregarded.

Nigeria

Buhari's Political Enemies Sponsoring Killings in the Country - Adesina

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, has alleged that the killings… Read more »

Read the original article on This Day.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.