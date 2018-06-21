20 June 2018

This is Africa (Hilversum)

South Africa: Trevor Noah's 'Born a Crime' Audio Book Available to All Students in Newark Public Schools, U.S

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: OfficialTrevorNoah
Trevor Noah's book Born A Crime.
By Socrates Mbamalu

South African comedian, Trevor Noah's book Born a Crime is being taught in some U.S. schools. The book was also made into an audio book, and it's available to all high school students in Newark, New Jersey. Could South African students also benefit if the book is adopted into the curriculum?

Trevor Noah's book Born a Crime book, a best seller in the United States and all over the world is being taught in American schools. The book's audio version was made available in public schools in Newark, New Jersey, U.S. Narrated by Trevor Noah, the audiobook is 8 hours and 50 minutes long.

Audible Inc., the world's largest seller and producer of digital spoken-word entertainment collaborated with all Newark Public Schools under "Project Listen Up," creating a city-wide listening of Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood.

"We are thrilled that Born a Crime, with its trenchant insights about race, class and the effects of apartheid, and its brilliant narration, is available to all Newark students through Project Listen Up. Our students are also forging their identities at a time of great change and we are hoping everyone, even teachers, can find something to relate to in Trevor Noah's powerful story and voice," said Robert Gregory, Interim Superintendent of Newark Public Schools.

The audio version has received good reviews, with The Washington Post saying: "The author's gift for vocal impersonation elevates the audio version into something even more splendid than an already terrific memoir."

While the book is not yet part of the high school curriculum in South Africa, it would be beneficial for learners to have such an important book as a prescribed text. There are arguments that the history of Apartheid is still contested and taught in a problematic manner. Race is a big issue in America, as W.E.B Du Bois rightly said, the problem of the 20th century is the problem of the colour line, and Noah's political and social commentary is an important voice.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, when asked of his reaction to his book being made part of the school curriculum Noah said, "To go from a kid who was always in trouble for something or other, to now have my book being taught in school is quite a jump. I don't think the book is a product of myself, but rather me telling a story comprised of many stories. Part of it is South Africa's story, part of it is my family's story, my mother's story, the lessons she taught me."

The book will be adapted into film, with Kenyan actress Lupita Nyong'o playing the role of Trevor's mother. Lupita also posted on Instagram that she couldn't drop the book down when she started reading it, testimony of it's gripping storyline.

South Africa

Health Minister to Unveil Crucial Bills

Universal health care may become a reality as Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gears up to present two bills to the… Read more »

Read the original article on This is Africa.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 This is Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.