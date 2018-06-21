20 June 2018

Nigeria: 91,000 Nigerian Refugees to Return From Cameroon Next Month

By Joshua Odeyemi

Over 91,000 Nigerian refugees who flee their homes in Northeast Nigeria as a result of insurgency, will return next month.

The Federal Commissioner of National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq disclosed this while speaking at the occasion to mark this year's refugees day in Abuja on Wednesday.

She said a tripartite agreement had been signed between the governments of Nigeria, Cameroon and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to ensure safe return of the refugees.

"The tripartite agreement is aimed at the voluntary repatriation of over 91,000 Nigerian refugees from Cameroon.

"Technical Working Group (TWG) of the Tripartite Commission has concluded concrete operational modalities and support measures... All things being equal, the voluntary repatriation should commence in July," she said.

The NCFRMI Federal Commissioner also disclosed that Nigeria hosts 1960 Urban refugees as well as 809 asylum seekers from Europe, Asia, Middle East and Africa.

She commended host communities in Nigeria for accepting the refugees, assuring that government would continue to ensure their safety.

