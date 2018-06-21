20 June 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: History Will Be Fair to Jonathan - Atiku

By Saawua Terzugwe

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has described former President Goodlcuk Jonathan as a hero of democracy in Nigeria, saying history will be fair to him.

Atiku made the assertion on Wednesday during a courtesy call on President Jonathan at his country home in Otueke, Bayelsa State.

Atiku in a statement by his Media Office said Jonathan's exemplary decision to hand over the reigns of power without qualms was a historic decision that portrayed him as a democrat of unimpeachable credentials.

Atiku, while reflecting on Jonathan's action that doused tension in the country at that time, noted that the situation in the country would have been different if Jonathan did not voluntarily relinquish power to the then opposition party.

"I want to say without equivocation that history will be very kind to you. As the democrat that I have always seen, I want to say you have truly excelled," the former ‎vice president said.

Jonathan in his response commended Atiku for appointing former Governor of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel as Director General of his Presidential Campaign Organisation.

