Nigeria: Buhari Lacks Capacity to Implement 2018 Budget - PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said President Muhammadu Buhari "lacks the capacity and competence" to implement the 2018 budget signed by him.

The party in a statement on Wednesday by its ‎National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan however, urged the National Assembly to ensure strict implementation of the budget.

"How on earth can a President, if indeed, he loves the people, quarrel over budgetary items seeking to cushion the biting effect of the economic recession, particularly for the poor, who are the direct victims of the harsh policies of his incompetent administration?

"Furthermore, President Buhari's resort to blaming the National Assembly for his inability to exert himself as a leader and ensure smooth implementation of the budget, further shows that he cares little about the actual needs of the people, having holed in himself in the comfort, security and pleasures of the Presidential villa.

"The PDP also calls on all Nigerians to save our dear nation from this official lethargy by rallying on the platform of the repositioned PDP and voting out President Buhari and his anti-people All Progressives Congress (APC), come 2019.

"President Buhari, in picking holes on items that would directly impact on economic productivity, infrastructural advancement, rural development as well as those that would provide urgent palliatives to the plights of Nigerians, shows his aversion to developmental economy as well as insensitivity to the welfare of our citizens," the party said.