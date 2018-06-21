Rwanda: APR Host Etincelles, as Kigali Chase 3 Points Away to Mukura

It is set to be a tantalizing battle when the top two teams APR and AS Kigali respectively face Etincelles and Mukura in Azam Rwanda Premier League clashes this afternoon in what is guaranteed to be much heated encounters.

APR will be hosting Etincelles in a match-day 28 encounter Kigali Stadium in Nyamirambo and a win will boost their chances to win a record-extending seventeenth league title in 24 years.

While AS Kigali travel to Mukura VS in Huye district, they will go into game well aware that anything short of a victory would see them bowing out of the title race with two games to play.

Ahead of today's fixtures, powerhouse APR hold the commanding seat with 57 points, three ahead of second-placed AS Kigali. Reigning champions, Rayon Sports, are in third position with 48 points while Etincelles complete top four with 45 points.

"It would be dangerous for us to think that we have won the league. We are in a good position but the chase continues and the aim is to win each of the remaining three games, starting with Thursday's (today) against Etincelles," said APR's Serbian coach - Ljubomir Petrovic.

In a separate interview, AS Kigali tactician Eric Nshimiyimana insisted that nothing is won yet and his side still stands a chance until the race is statistically over.

"They (APR) have been at the top for the last three games, so they are definitely under pressure to keep up with the pace," the former Amavubi midfielder Nshimiyimana said.

After Etincelles' game, APR will remain with two games to play before end of the 2017/2018 championship; against Gicumbi on June 24 and Espoir on June 27.

Title hopefuls will on the other end have Amagaju and Muasanze are their remaining two opponents to face, also on June 24 and June 27 respectively.

Elsewhere today, Espoir host Rayon Sports in Rusizi district, while top four hopefuls Police and SC Kiyovu square-off at Kicukiro Stadium. Kirehe take on Bugesera, Sunrise and Musanze battle it out at Nyagatare grounds, Gicumbi play Miroplast while Amagaju will be up against Marines at Nyagasenyi Stadium in Nyamagabe district.

Meanwhile, Intare FC and AS Muhanga have been confirmed as the two sides that will be promoted to topflight football next season from the second division - replacing already relegated Miroplast and one team between Gicumbi and Musanze who are still in the survival race.

Today, 3:30pm

APR Vs Etincelles

Mukura Vs AS Kigali

Espoir Vs Rayon

Police Vs SC Kiyovu

Kirehe Vs Bugesera

Sunrise Vs Musanze

Amagaju Vs Marines

Gicumbi Vs Miroplast