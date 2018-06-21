Nigeria: Moses, Ighalo Vow Eagles Will Beat Iceland

Super Eagles duo of Odion Ighalo and Victor Moses have said that the team will have a better game in tomorrow's second group match against Iceland in Volgograd, saying they've learnt their lessons in the 0-2 loss to Croatia.

The outcome of tomorrow's match will decide Eagles' faith, as a victory will keep hope alive, while another defeat will see them join The Pharaohs of Egypt, who are out of the World Cup losing two matches.

Speaking yesterday, Ighalo said the team is united more than ever, as he assured the nation that Eagles would attack Iceland at every front in tomorrow's duel, adding that the match would be different unlike the opener against Croatia.

"We are aware of the feelings of Nigerians after the 0-2 defeat from Croatia, and we are not ready to make that mistake again. We are very hopeful of beating Iceland and moving forward.

Our team's spirit is very important to us, no matter if we win or lose, we are always united and thinking the same way.

"We believe in this unity and we believe in our team. The Iceland game will be different from the Croatian match.

"We want to attack them by creating chances because that is the only way we can score goals."

On his part, Chelsea's striker, Moses has said the Eagles attack would be sharper tomorrow against Iceland.

"We have a game plan to attack Iceland with the hope of getting early goals to unsettle them.

I know they too have their plans as well, but we will try as much as possible to outrun them, especially in the midfield and attack.

We know that another defeat will kill our plans of making it to the second round.