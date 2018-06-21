21 June 2018

South Africa: Bavuma Named Highveld Lions Captain

Temba Bavuma has been appointed as captain for the Highveld Lions for the 2018/19 season in all formats.

Bavuma will be supported by Rassie van der Dussen in the capacity as vice-captain. Chief Executive of the franchise, Greg Fredericks, sees this as a great move and in line with the momentum the franchise has created in effecting strategic change in recent weeks.

"We have been announcing a lot of change as of late and the team's on-field leadership is the most recent decision by the board to achieve the objectives that we have set out for ourselves," Fredericks said. "Both Temba and Rassie have immense leadership skills that we strongly believe are the right combination when it comes to the execution of the team's preparation and also in guiding the team culture. We are set on securing silverware in the next season and with the team leadership in place, we can now start taking the next steps towards that." Bavuma is thrilled about the first stint in captaining a franchise side.

"I have always been eager to achieve this at some point in time and am grateful that the board has seen it fitting to give me this opportunity now. Being back at the Lions has been phenomenal and now I will get an opportunity to play a bigger and more meaningful role," Bavuma said.

