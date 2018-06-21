Nigeria: Bridge Collapses in Taraba

The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola has notified Nigerians of a bridge collapse at Maraban Gassol in Taraba State.

The collapse occurred on Wednesday evening after a heavy downpour. The bridge links Jalingo and Wukari and further into Benue State.

Mr Fashola has directed the federal contractor on that axis to mobilise immediately to site and commence emergency remedial works by Thursday in order to normalise the flow of traffic.

"Motorists are advised to use the alternate route through Jalingo - Garba Cheda - Bali - Takum - Katsina Ala," the works ministry said in a statement by its spokesperson, Theodore Ogaziechi.

He said the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, has deployed road marshals from Mutum Biyu Unit Command to divert, control and ease traffic on that route.

"Motorists and the general public will be informed of further developments on the route as work will commence immediately," the spokesperson said.