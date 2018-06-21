21 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, Others Disagree Over Oil Supply

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Udeme Akpan and Ediri Ejoh

Nigeria, Saudi Arabia and other members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, OPEC, have disagreed over oil supplies as meeting of the organisation begins tomorrow in Vienna, Austria.

Investigation by Vanguard showed that the disagreement became obvious, following Saudi Arabia's lobbying of members to support its call for increased oil supply to the market.

It showed that many nations have been lobbying behind the scene to enable them have their ways due to strong pressure from major consuming nations, especially the United States and China that prefer increased supply and lower prices.

An authoritative OPEC source disclosed in a telephone interview with Vanguard, yesterday, that while Saudi Arabia has openly canvassed for a huge increase in supply, Iran said it would compromise on a small increase in OPEC oil output.

Iranian Oil Minister, Bijan Zanganeh, said OPEC members that had over delivered on cuts in recent months should return to compliance with agreed quotas.

OPEC source also said that pressure for increased output was also coming from some non-OPEC members, especially Russia, currently supporting the position of Saudi Arabia.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, who has already arrived Vienna, Austria for the engagement, did not respond to Vanguard email yesterday.

But a member of Nigerian delegation to the event said as a loyal member, Nigeria will support the position of OPEC leadership to retain the current supply level in order stabilise the market.

Nigeria

Death Toll in Lagos Bridge Accident Rises

One more person was recovered dead at the scene yesterday where a containerized truck fell on four vehicles at Ojuelegba… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.