21 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: England World Cup Star Writes Off Super Eagles

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nigeria Football Federation
Super Eagles.

Former England international, Paul Robinson said it would be hard for the Super Eagles of Nigeria to advance from group D having fluffed their chances against Croatia in their opening game.

The Eagles practically gifted the Croats the game, conceding an own goal before midfielder Luka Modric slotted home from the spot following, an unnecessary foul by William Troost-Ekong on Mario Mandzukic in the box.

Speaking as an analyst on beIN Sports, Robinson said : "I think Nigeria are going to struggle in this group looking at that performance. An opening game you expect pace, tempo. "Quality-wise, technically wise, they are not as good as Croatia, but you expect to make up with something else and they didn't. If I was their manager, I would be worried for the coming games.

"They got Argentina and Iceland in the group, we are talking Argentina are going to top it, at best they are going to be coming second and they are going to need two results to do that which I can't see them get after tonight's performance."

Nigeria and Iceland will face off at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd on Friday, June 22.

More on This

Moses, Ighalo Vow Eagles Will Beat Iceland

Super Eagles duo of Odion Ighalo and Victor Moses have said that the team will have a better game in tomorrow's second… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.