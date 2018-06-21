Nigeria: England World Cup Star Writes Off Super Eagles

Former England international, Paul Robinson said it would be hard for the Super Eagles of Nigeria to advance from group D having fluffed their chances against Croatia in their opening game.

The Eagles practically gifted the Croats the game, conceding an own goal before midfielder Luka Modric slotted home from the spot following, an unnecessary foul by William Troost-Ekong on Mario Mandzukic in the box.

Speaking as an analyst on beIN Sports, Robinson said : "I think Nigeria are going to struggle in this group looking at that performance. An opening game you expect pace, tempo. "Quality-wise, technically wise, they are not as good as Croatia, but you expect to make up with something else and they didn't. If I was their manager, I would be worried for the coming games.

"They got Argentina and Iceland in the group, we are talking Argentina are going to top it, at best they are going to be coming second and they are going to need two results to do that which I can't see them get after tonight's performance."

Nigeria and Iceland will face off at the Volgograd Arena, Volgograd on Friday, June 22.