Kenya: Gor Brush Aside Kenpoly to Storm SportPesa Shield Last 16

Ten-time domestic cup winners Gor Mahia eased into the round of 16 after brushing aside sixth tier side Kenpoly 5-0 at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Wednesday.

Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan grabbed a hat-trick while Lawrence Juma converted one from the spot with Kenpoly's David Handa scoring in his own net to complete the rout in the SportPesa Shield Cup encounter.

In Nakuru, Ulinzi Stars also sailed into the last 16 albeit without kicking a ball after their opponents Kakamega Homeboyz failed to show up at Afraha Stadium.

The Paul Nkata-coached Kakamega Homeboyz failed to attend the mandatory pre-match meeting fuelling speculations that they would skip the match.

The Kakamega-based club also did not attend the pre-match checking as required by the federation's competition rules and regulations.

The match officials led by match commissar Hesborn Mbogo, centre referee Wilson Otieno, first assistant referee Stephen Yembe, Gladys Kamuren and fourth official Alex Ondima waited for one hour and 15 minutes before calling off the match.

Back in Machakos, Kerr lined up a second string side with Shaban Odhoji standing in between the sticks while Charles Momanyi and Joakim Oluoch manned the defence.Bernard Ondiek and Lawrence Juma were pulling strings in midfield with Guikan and Eliud Lukewam upfront given the task of getting the goals in the absence of goal poachers Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere.

"The team spirit is amazing, the players have shown that plus the belief against many obstacles and that has enabled them grow and mature to be better," Gor coach Dylan Kerr said as his side remained unbeaten locally in all competitions this year.

K'Ogalo, who eliminated SS Assad in the first round, are in contention for the cup they last clinched in 2012, beating Sofapaka 3-0 on post-match penalties after a 0-0 draw in the final.