Zimbabweans must vote for President Mnangagwa on July 30 as he is the right person to spearhead the march to economic prosperity, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Addressing thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at Baradzanwa Business Centre in Bikita South, VP Chiwenga said Zimbabweans should support President Mnangagwa and the ruling party's National Assembly candidate in the constituency, Cde Josaya Sithole, in the elections.

He said President Mnangagwa, who is the Zanu-PF presidential candidate, was the right person to take Zimbabwe forward.

"As we approach the election date, we want to remind our people that they must vote for development," said VP Chiwenga.

"The new administration led by President Mnangagwa has a leadership of action.

"Let us unite and preach the message of unity and go in large numbers and vote for Zanu-PF in next month's elections because President Mnangagwa achieved unquestionable results in a very short space of time."

VP Chiwenga said the new administration was working round the clock to propel Zimbabwe towards socio-economic prosperity.

He equated President Mnangagwa to the biblical Joshua on a mission to lead his people to prosperity.

"We should vote resoundingly for our 'Joshua', the only anointed, President Mnangagwa, but peace is the precondition," he said.

"It must come first. We never condone any form of violence because it tarnishes the country's image at a time we are busy trying to lure foreign investors."

VP Chiwenga said President Mnangagwa had changed the international community's perception of Zimbabwe in a short time.

President Mnangagwa, said VP Chiwenga, was also working tirelessly locally to ensure the country develops.

"Besides the Command Agriculture programme which President Mnangagwa first spearheaded when he was Vice President, Government has also introduced Command Livestock and Fisheries, among other programmes to improve the country's economy while making sure we are food-secure," he said.

VP Chiwenga assured the people of Bikita that Government was going to drill boreholes and address water shortages in the arid district.

"We must remain united as we did during Operations Restore Legacy, which peaked on November 18 last year," he said.