21 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Southern Africa: SADC Ministerial Committee to Meet Tomorrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Sadc Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation meets in Luanda, Angola, tomorrow and a number of issues are on its agenda, including review of the political and security situation in the region, in particular the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Madagascar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade confirmed the meeting in a statement to The Herald yesterday.

"The SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation (MCO) will be held on 22 June 2018, in Luanda, Angola," said the ministry.

"The MCO will be preceded by the meeting of senior officials scheduled for 18 to 22 June, 2018.

"Honourable Dr Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo (Retired), Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, will lead the Zimbabwe delegation. The Minister will be accompanied by Hon Dr Obert Mpofu, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage."

Zimbabwe is an active member of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, which was primarily established as a mechanism for conflict prevention, management and resolution. Through co-operation under the Strategic Indicative Plan for the Organ (SIPO II), SADC is one of the most stable sub-regions on the continent.

"Among other issues, top agenda on the 20th SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) meeting will be: the review of the political and security situation in the region, in particular the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Madagascar; review of the elections in the region (Zimbabwe, DRC, Eswatini and Madagascar), mainstreaming of Electoral Observation Missions during the Deployment of SADC Electoral Observation (SEOM), review of Election Observation Standards to Regulate International Co-operating Partners (ICPS), Observation of Election in SADC Member States, and Progress Report on the Deployment of the SADC Preventative Mission in the Kingdom of Lesotho (SAPMIL)," said the ministry.

Facilitating movement of persons in the SADC region, implementation of free movement of persons in Africa and trafficking of persons and development of the SADC Law Enforcement and Anti-Poaching (LEAP) Strategy: implementation of the modalities of the SADC LEAP Strategy are also on the agenda.

Southern Africa

Elections Chief Chigumba in Violation of Oath of Office - Opposition

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has demanded that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.