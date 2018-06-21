The Sadc Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation meets in Luanda, Angola, tomorrow and a number of issues are on its agenda, including review of the political and security situation in the region, in particular the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Madagascar.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade confirmed the meeting in a statement to The Herald yesterday.

"The SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation (MCO) will be held on 22 June 2018, in Luanda, Angola," said the ministry.

"The MCO will be preceded by the meeting of senior officials scheduled for 18 to 22 June, 2018.

"Honourable Dr Lieutenant-General Sibusiso Moyo (Retired), Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, will lead the Zimbabwe delegation. The Minister will be accompanied by Hon Dr Obert Mpofu, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage."

Zimbabwe is an active member of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation, which was primarily established as a mechanism for conflict prevention, management and resolution. Through co-operation under the Strategic Indicative Plan for the Organ (SIPO II), SADC is one of the most stable sub-regions on the continent.

"Among other issues, top agenda on the 20th SADC Ministerial Committee of the Organ (MCO) meeting will be: the review of the political and security situation in the region, in particular the Kingdom of Lesotho, the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Republic of Madagascar; review of the elections in the region (Zimbabwe, DRC, Eswatini and Madagascar), mainstreaming of Electoral Observation Missions during the Deployment of SADC Electoral Observation (SEOM), review of Election Observation Standards to Regulate International Co-operating Partners (ICPS), Observation of Election in SADC Member States, and Progress Report on the Deployment of the SADC Preventative Mission in the Kingdom of Lesotho (SAPMIL)," said the ministry.

Facilitating movement of persons in the SADC region, implementation of free movement of persons in Africa and trafficking of persons and development of the SADC Law Enforcement and Anti-Poaching (LEAP) Strategy: implementation of the modalities of the SADC LEAP Strategy are also on the agenda.