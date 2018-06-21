Kenya: No-Show Homeboyz Hand Ulinzi Last 16 Berth

Ulinzi Stars sailed into the round of 16 of SportPesa Shield Cup without kicking a ball after their opponents Kakamega Homeboyz failed to show up at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru on Wednesday.

The Paul Nkata-coached Kakamega Homeboyz failed to attend the mandatory pre-match meeting fuelling speculations that they will skip the match.

The Kakamega-based club also did not attend the pre-match checking as required by the federation rules and regulations.

The match officials led by match commissar Hesborn Mbogo, centre referee Wislon Otieno, first assistant referee Stephen Yembe, Gladys Kamuren and fourth official Alex Ondima waited for one hour and 15 minutes before calling off the match.

"According to the federation, the match was on and I want to confirm that by the time of calling off the match, I had not received any other communication to do so," said Mbogo.

Mbogo said he will write his report and forward it to FKF to decide on the next course of action.

Ulinzi head coach Dunstan Nyaudo said he was disappointed with the turn of events.

"We were ready for the match and I am surprised our opponents opted to skip the tie without communicating," said coach Nyaudo.

Nyaudo said their opponents had earlier pleaded for postponement of the match to Thursday but Ulinzi declined to accept their request.

"We are playing Gor Mahia on Saturday at Afraha and it would not be possible to play on Thursday and then face Gor on Saturday as we also need to have time to rest and plan for the game," said Nyaudo.