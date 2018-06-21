Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa yesterday said the investigation into misappropriated funds of the Workers Revolutionary Party will not look into allegations against National Assembly Speaker Peter Katjavivi.

The ACC last month confiscated WRP computers and financial records from an office at Okahandja to investigate the channelling of public funds from the party's account for private purchases.

The investigation involves the misappropriation of about N$2,2 million which was withdrawn from the party's account within a period of seven months - from September 2017 to April 2018.

The ACC was recently accused by a faction in the party of delaying the investigation to protect people involved in the fraudulent activities.

Party members, led by founder Hewat Beukes, have accused Katjavivi of having had a hand in the creation of a "bogus" party account with First National Bank (FNB) Namibia, into which party funds were deposited and then withdrawn. Beukes last month claimed that Katjavivi and some non-party members had used the party's name to create the FNB account, while the WRP banks with Standard Bank Namibia.

"They used our name fraudulently to defraud the treasury under the pretence that it was WRP's money. Parliament already has our bank account that we submitted to them, but they chose to transfer the money to the bogus account at FNB," he said.

The party has two representatives in the National Assembly, Benson Kaapala and Salmon Fleermuys, who were recalled last month after continued allegations of fraud.

Beukes also claimed that the two were not legitimate representatives of the party because they were unduly appointed by "Katjavivi and the Swapo Party".

Fleermuys and WRP secretary general Klaus Weichaus now face allegations of mismanagement of over N$2 million of party funds for personal purposes.

Beukes and his faction claim to be the legitimate representatives of the party, and have been fighting for seats in the National Assembly since 2015 against Kaapala, Fleermuys and others. The party received about N$3,8 million during the past financial year from the state through the National Assembly.

Katjavivi, through National Assembly spokesperson David Nahongandja, has denied any involvement in the WRP's financial matters, stating that the accusations levelled against him were "malicious, and bordered on character assassination".

Last month, however, Nahongandja did not disclose the bank account into which the funds were paid, saying it was confidential.

He added that since 2015, the WRP had no substantive leadership, and that different factions approached the National Assembly "demanding payments of party funding".

He added that parliamentary funds paid out to the party were done so in a "responsible and accountable manner, and to a legitimate leadership".

Despite confirming the investigations into the missing WRP funds, Noa yesterday said Katjavivi was not under investigation because there was no evidence linking him to the missing funds.

"I don't want to drag the Speaker into these issues, because we do not have something concrete on our side. People can say things that are not always true. But our investigation will reveal how the money was spent, and by who," he stated.

"We are focusing on the allegations that public funds were not used for their intended purposes. That is our area of investigation. The truth will come out soon, and we will be able to see who was involved," Noa said.