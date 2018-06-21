21 June 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Journalist Zigara Laid to Rest

By Grace Nyoni

Zimpapers correspondent and 98.4 FM Midlands presenter Lovemore Zigara who died in a car accident on Saturday, was buried yesterday at Mutasa Cemetery in Gweru.

Zigara (36) was a sports, business and showbiz correspondent for The Chronicle and a 98.4 FM Midlands presenter based in the Midlands provincial capital.

Addressing mourners at the burial, ZiFM head of news Mr Kelvin Jakachira described the death of Zigara, who was known as "Ziggy", as a great loss to AB Communications and the media fraternity at large.

"As ZiFM, we have lost a hero who was a great pillar at 98.4 FM under AB Communications as he played a pivotal role in news reporting and was the presenter of the most effective show known as the State of Midlands," he said.

"He has left a gap that no one can fill and it will take time for us to go back to the way we were operating after such great loss."

Minister of State for Midlands Provincial Affairs Cde Owen Ncube consoled the Zigara family and donated T-shirts which had Zigara's face as a way of paying his last respects to the journalist.

He said Zigara was a journalist with passion and was covering the new dispensation in a way that no other journalist was doing. Gweru mayor Councillor Charles Chikozho also consoled the Zigara family.

"Zigara was a hard-working and an articulate young man," he said.

"He loved his job and was very good at it."

