The Namibia Tourism Board currently has two heads of finance on its payroll.

The tourism entity ended up with two heads of finance after former employee Ndapewa Kankondi sued the company for unfair dismissal, and won her case.

Kankondi worked at the NTB from April 2002, and was the entity's finance manager until she was dismissed on 31 March 2015 due to alleged insubordination and abuse of subsistence and travel allowances.

However, through her lawyer, Mbushandje Ntinda, Kankondi challenged her dismissal, and labour arbitrator Philip Mwandingi ruled in May that she should be reinstated, and paid compensation of N$1,9 million. She was to start work on 1 June 2018.

The NTB appealed against the arbitration award late in May through their lawyer Richard Mueller, asking for the reinstatement to be stalled.

This, however, failed when acting judge Collins Parker ruled in favour of Kankondi. Despite this, the NTB is still looking for other ways in which they can get the judge's decision reversed.

However, exactly 11 days after Parker's ruling, NTB chief executive officer Digu //Naobeb issued a staff communique dated 11 June, announcing the appointment of new head of finance and ICT projects, Freddie Scholtz.

"I am pleased to share with you the appointment of Mr Freddie Scholtz to serve as the head of finance and ICT projects for two years on a fixed-term employment contract as of 11 June 2018. Please join me in welcoming Mr Scholtz, and give him the required full support and cooperation," said //Naobeb.

NTB board chairperson Paul Brinkmann said the institution had followed a fair process in terminating Kankondi's services.

"It was, therefore, incumbent on the institution to ensure that it had the necessary personnel to achieve its goals, and after Ms Kankondi's services were terminated, it would have been negligent for the institution not to have someone in charge of financial reporting.

This is just responsible management," he stated. Brinkmann added that they are waiting for legal advice on the chances of success of their appeal, based both on the procedure and the merits, and whether an appeal should in fact be filed.

"Once there is progress, the CEO and management will advise the board accordingly, and where necessary request either approval or recommendations," he said.

Kankondi had allegedly not been warmly welcomed at her office on her return, and was at one point sent home for three days.

Her lawyer, Ntinda, told The Namibian yesterday that he is aware that a new head of finance has been appointed in the position her client was to be serving in.

"I do not know what is going on there. There was no communication, and I think they just want to frustrate her, " he said, adding that he will be consulting his client tomorrow.