Namibia: Increase Production to Ease Inflation - Steytler

Presidential economic adviser John Steytler has reiterated the need for the country to boost agricultural production and strengthen the local industry to subvert imported inflation that has put consumers under pressure.

Low to no-income-earners have been the hardest-hit by the increasing prices of basic food, fuel and electricity.

Steytler's sentiments come after the Namibia Statistics Agency announced this week that the economy which has been under strain for almost a year and a half had experienced a marginal contraction of 0,1% in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 0,4% in the same quarter last year.

Namibia has been experiencing up and down movements of inflation in the current quarter because of reduced production locally, which resulted in the country importing the bulk of consumables. This is indicated by a more than N$8 billion trade deficit in the final accounts.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Steytler said for that reason, the government came up with an agricultural modernisation and seed improvement programme, which is aimed at reducing dependency on food imports.

"We do not have control over the prices of food because our inflation is imported, and we are working towards reducing it through projects such as intensifying the beef value chain. We are thus focused on contributing to food security," he noted.

With annual inflation for May recorded at 3,8%, Namib Mills will increase prices by up to 5% by 31 July 2018 for maize meal, wheat flour, rice, pasta, yeast, instant maize porridge and mahangu. Namib Mills argued that costs to its business increased over the last 24 months, with the company absorbing these by not implementing any inflationary price increases over this period, irrespective of the fact that inflation has risen by 10% on average. Steytler said consumers should in the meantime brace themselves for these food prices increases, adding that inflation is not at its highest, compared to 2017. He stated that the rise is within manageable levels, but would hopefully not increase further, or that the currency would not depreciate. Positive growth of the economy should be expected for prices to stabilise, and the -0,1% economic contraction is not so bad, seeing that the economy experienced a -0,4% growth in 2017.

Shelly Arnold, PSG Namibia research analyst, echoed Steytler's sentiments, saying the government should support initiatives by entrepreneurs to produce and sell in open market places. "Training regarding business management and agricultural skills development can help these entrepreneurs to become more efficient, and be able to supply to a larger number of customers," Arnold said, adding that low-income earners may seek cheaper alternatives regarding brands between various products. "Lower-income-earners are more likely to spend a more significant portion of their budgets for food on staple products than middle to higher-income-earners. Therefore, the net result would be a reduction in the remaining disposable income of low-income-earners to spend on other goods and services. This may also mean that low-income-earners have less capacity to feed themselves and their families, which directly impacts on their health and well-being, and resultantly their standard of living," Arnold said.